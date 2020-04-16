UrduPoint.com
Police Serving At Frontline Honored With Awards

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 16th April 2020 | 10:40 PM

Police serving at frontline honored with awards

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2020 ) ::Superintendent District Central Jail Dera Ismail Khan Benyamin Khan Miankhel Thursday distributed awards among the policemen who served at the frontline in the fight against the coronavirus in the district.

Deputy Superintendent of the Jail Zahoor Elahi was honored with cash prizes and complimentary certificates from Jail Line Mohrar Mohamed Saleem, Assistant Moharar Mohammad Farid, Qayyum and Khalid Qureshi of the Warrant Branch, while Omar Khattab of the Reference Branch and Khalid Aslam.

Speaking on the occasion, Benyamin Khan Miankhel said that coronavirus was a global pandemic and the only cure for this is to stay home and follow the precautionary guideline issued by the government. The health of the prisoners and prison staff in Central Jail Dera was precious and the government's directives were being followed with zeal and spirit in that regard. He said under the guideline and SOPs issued by provincial government they have taken all appropriate measures in this regard.

