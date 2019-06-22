UrduPoint.com
Police Set Ablaze 143 Kilogram Narcotics

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 49 seconds ago Sat 22nd June 2019 | 10:48 PM

Police set ablaze 143 Kilogram narcotics

Mansehra Police Saturday set ablaze 143 Kilogram of narcotics including heroin and hashish at Police Lines Manshera

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2019 ) :Mansehra Police Saturday set ablaze 143 Kilogram of narcotics including heroin and hashish at Police Lines Manshera.

According to the police sources, the narcotics seized by different police stations of district Manshera were burned in the presence of honorable judges including Additional Session Judge, Tahir Orangzeb, Model Criminal Court judge Mukhtiar Ahmed and Additional Session Judge, Wahaj Ali Shah.

People of Mansehra have appreciated efforts of police against drugs and said that elimination of narcotics would help establishing a safe and secure environment for our children and youth.

