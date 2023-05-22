Police set boy free after apology over viral video

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2023 ) :Daudzai police Monday released a boy who used obscene language against the department and other law enforcement institutions during Pakistan Tahreek-e-Insaf (PTI) May 9 riots.

The 14 years old boy was arrested after his video went viral on social media defaming state institutions, said police.

However, upon the unconditional apology of the child and his parents, the police set the child free with a warning to refrain from such behavior in the future.

Police said the child was released due to his underage offense and surety provided by his parents.