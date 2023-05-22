UrduPoint.com

Police Set Boy Free After Apology Over Viral Video

Faizan Hashmi Published May 22, 2023 | 03:50 PM

Police set boy free after apology over viral video

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2023 ) :Daudzai police Monday released a boy who used obscene language against the department and other law enforcement institutions during Pakistan Tahreek-e-Insaf (PTI) May 9 riots.

The 14 years old boy was arrested after his video went viral on social media defaming state institutions, said police.

However, upon the unconditional apology of the child and his parents, the police set the child free with a warning to refrain from such behavior in the future.

Police said the child was released due to his underage offense and surety provided by his parents.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Riots Police Social Media May From

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler reorganises Sharjah Civil Aviation D ..

Sharjah Ruler reorganises Sharjah Civil Aviation Department

8 minutes ago
 ADIHEX launches first ‘Best Hunting Knife’ com ..

ADIHEX launches first ‘Best Hunting Knife’ competition

8 minutes ago
 Indonesian Humanitarian Assistance for Flood Affec ..

Indonesian Humanitarian Assistance for Flood Affectees of Sindh and Balochistan ..

40 minutes ago
 Najam Sethi responds to Shahid Afridi's criticism ..

Najam Sethi responds to Shahid Afridi's criticism about World Cup

1 hour ago
 Govt’s tough decisions start yielding positive r ..

Govt’s tough decisions start yielding positive results: Ahsan

2 hours ago
 UAE International Investors Council, Egyptian-Emir ..

UAE International Investors Council, Egyptian-Emirati Business Council sign MoU ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.