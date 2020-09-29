Police set to launch crackdown against criminals

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2020 ) :District Police Officer Muhammad Ali Waseem has said that a comprehensive strategy has been evolved through which a crackdown will be launched against accused involved in heinous crimes across the district.

Chairing a meeting here Tuesday, the DPO reviewed performance of the staff with issued renewed order for further improvement of the security department.

He emphasized on improving working criterion of CIA department to ensure protection of people's lives and goods.

All officers and staff of the said department should act like a 'team spirit' he said.

Muhammad Ali Waseem asked for chalking out positive strategy to curb spreading crimes ratio across the region.

Action against proclaimed offenders and dacoit gangs must be expedited with each passing day, he remarked.

He said seniors of the department had issued warning of holding negligence in tackling investigations into cases as serious issue and no one could be spared after found guilty.