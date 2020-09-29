UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police Set To Launch Crackdown Against Criminals

Umer Jamshaid 36 seconds ago Tue 29th September 2020 | 01:40 PM

Police set to launch crackdown against criminals

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2020 ) :District Police Officer Muhammad Ali Waseem has said that a comprehensive strategy has been evolved through which a crackdown will be launched against accused involved in heinous crimes across the district.

Chairing a meeting here Tuesday, the DPO reviewed performance of the staff with issued renewed order for further improvement of the security department.

He emphasized on improving working criterion of CIA department to ensure protection of people's lives and goods.

All officers and staff of the said department should act like a 'team spirit' he said.

Muhammad Ali Waseem asked for chalking out positive strategy to curb spreading crimes ratio across the region.

Action against proclaimed offenders and dacoit gangs must be expedited with each passing day, he remarked.

He said seniors of the department had issued warning of holding negligence in tackling investigations into cases as serious issue and no one could be spared after found guilty.

Related Topics

Police CIA Muhammad Ali

Recent Stories

Pak Army’s sepoy, teenager martyred in Indian fi ..

3 minutes ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $41.61 a barrel M ..

41 minutes ago

New Sanad, Etihad Airways deal expands US$900 mill ..

41 minutes ago

Parliament is the best forum for discussion on pol ..

41 minutes ago

‘Court may grant physical remand for days it dee ..

59 minutes ago

India reports lowest daily COVID-19 deaths since A ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.