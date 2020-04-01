Police set up 1,462 pickets, check 5,642 vehicles

As per directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab, police teams have established 1,462 pickets where 5,642 vehicles and 13,905 motorcycles were checked

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2020 ) :As per directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab, police teams have established 1,462 pickets where 5,642 vehicles and 13,905 motorcycles were checked.

At the pickets, 29,409 people were checked and 14,947 were let go after issuance of warning to them. Surety bonds were taken from 1,593 citizens, 1,178 accused were arrested and 413 were released on bail.

Collectively, 830 cases were registered and 1,593 accused were nominated while action was taken against 56 shops and five restaurants.

Also, during the last 24 hours, nine cases were registered against hoarding and legal action was taken against 10 accused in this regard. As many as 171 cases were registered over violation of the Hoarding Act from March 16 to March 30. Legal action was taken against 191 persons in which 22 persons were released after issuance of a warning whereas 85 persons were arrested.