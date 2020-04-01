UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police Set Up 1,462 Pickets, Check 5,642 Vehicles

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 01st April 2020 | 07:26 PM

Police set up 1,462 pickets, check 5,642 vehicles

As per directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab, police teams have established 1,462 pickets where 5,642 vehicles and 13,905 motorcycles were checked

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2020 ) :As per directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab, police teams have established 1,462 pickets where 5,642 vehicles and 13,905 motorcycles were checked.

At the pickets, 29,409 people were checked and 14,947 were let go after issuance of warning to them. Surety bonds were taken from 1,593 citizens, 1,178 accused were arrested and 413 were released on bail.

Collectively, 830 cases were registered and 1,593 accused were nominated while action was taken against 56 shops and five restaurants.

Also, during the last 24 hours, nine cases were registered against hoarding and legal action was taken against 10 accused in this regard. As many as 171 cases were registered over violation of the Hoarding Act from March 16 to March 30. Legal action was taken against 191 persons in which 22 persons were released after issuance of a warning whereas 85 persons were arrested.

Related Topics

Police Punjab Vehicles March From

Recent Stories

AJK President strongly condemns unprovoked firing ..

5 minutes ago

Hira Mani cares

25 minutes ago

Art Jameel launches new programme for artists desi ..

29 minutes ago

EC President Proposes Short-Term Work Scheme to Ai ..

3 minutes ago

China's Leading Epidemiologist Says COVID-19 Pande ..

3 minutes ago

Fourth coronavirus case surfaced in Bajaur; villag ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.