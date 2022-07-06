Police set up DEW to curb crime, enhance efficiency of force

District Enforcement Wing (DEW) of Rawalpindi district police has been inaugurated here to curb crime and enhance the efficiency of Rawalpindi district police

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2022 ) :District Enforcement Wing (DEW) of Rawalpindi district police has been inaugurated here to curb crime and enhance the efficiency of Rawalpindi district police.

According to a police spokesman, Inspector General Police (IGP) Punjab, Rao Sardar Ali Khan had inaugurated DEW at Rawalpindi Police Lines Headquarters.

Separate enforcement wings of investigation and operation had been set up in the DEW to monitor the performance of 15-calls responses and the beat system besides checking biometric attendance of police personnel, police patrolling, community policing and performance of the teams, he added.

He informed that the investigation enforcement wing would monitor the matters of the court cases, performance of the enforcement staff, the cases of women and children, the progress to bust the gangs and development in the kidnapping cases.

The Investigation Enforcement Wing would also monitor in detail the operations being conducted to net most wanted criminals besides checking registration of new cases, inquiry and pending cases and challan reports of different cases.

City Police Officer, Rawalpindi Syed Shehzad Nadeem Bukhari said the feedback and monitoring the performance of police officers on a daily basis would help improve the efficiency of the force.

He said, Rawalpindi police were utilizing all available resources to provide best facilities to the citizens and enhance the efficiency of the police force to control crime in Rawalpindi district.