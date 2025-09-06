Police set up help desks at all flood relief camps:DPO

(@FahadShabbir)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2025) District Police Officer (DPO) Syed Ghazanfar Ali Shah on Saturday said that police help desks have been established at all flood relief camps across the district to ensure round-the-clock protection of citizens’ lives and property.

During his visit to flood relief camps in Rohilanwali,Pattan Ganga,Mochiwala and Pattan Banda Ishaq,falling under the jurisdiction of city Sultan police station.

He inspected the functioning of police help desks and reviewed other departmental desks providing assistance to flood victims.

He interacted with officials to assess facilities and services being offered at the camps.

Speaking on the occasion,DPO Ghazanfar Ali Shah said that in addition to security,police help desks would address complaints from victims on the spot.

He explained that complaints would be recorded daily,monitored online and resolved on a priority basis.

He further urged citizens not to pay attention to rumors and to immediately inform authorities about residents still trapped in low-lying areas so that timely rescue operations could be carried out.