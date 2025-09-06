Police Set Up Help Desks At All Flood Relief Camps:DPO
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 06, 2025 | 04:20 PM
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2025) District Police Officer (DPO) Syed Ghazanfar Ali Shah on Saturday said that police help desks have been established at all flood relief camps across the district to ensure round-the-clock protection of citizens’ lives and property.
During his visit to flood relief camps in Rohilanwali,Pattan Ganga,Mochiwala and Pattan Banda Ishaq,falling under the jurisdiction of city Sultan police station.
He inspected the functioning of police help desks and reviewed other departmental desks providing assistance to flood victims.
He interacted with officials to assess facilities and services being offered at the camps.
Speaking on the occasion,DPO Ghazanfar Ali Shah said that in addition to security,police help desks would address complaints from victims on the spot.
He explained that complaints would be recorded daily,monitored online and resolved on a priority basis.
He further urged citizens not to pay attention to rumors and to immediately inform authorities about residents still trapped in low-lying areas so that timely rescue operations could be carried out.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 September 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 September 2025
5.2 magnitude earthquake jolts Islamabad and surrounding areas
India’s water tactics violate international agreements: Adviser
Sahil Welfare, Pak Navy continue relief operations in flood affected areas
ADR rooted in our traditions, key to addressing court pendency: Justice Iqbal Ah ..
India weaponized water to trigger floods in Pakistan: Rana Sanaullah
NHA marks Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) with devotion & reverence
Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH) great model to develop social justice, equality: Law Minis ..
Rescue 1122 continues relief operations in flood-hit Chenab river areas
Rana urges PTI to resolve political issues through dialogue
Khatm-e-Nabuwwat Conference highlights threats from Qadianis in Chiniot
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Police set up help desks at all flood relief camps:DPO5 minutes ago
-
September 6: a historic day of courage and bravery, when nation made Pakistan invincible: Mohsin Naq ..25 minutes ago
-
PERA force recovers 27,000 maunds wheat from hoarders25 minutes ago
-
Urban flooding eased in Gujrat through disposal system35 minutes ago
-
APHC greets Pakistan on Defense Day, pays tribute to 1965 war heroes35 minutes ago
-
Chief Minister to announce relief package for flood victims soon:Minister55 minutes ago
-
SA Speaker visits Sukkur Barrage, briefed on flood situation, reviews rescue and relief measures55 minutes ago
-
Gandapur congratulates Muslim Ummah on Eid Milad-un-Nabi, urges adherence to Prophet's teachings55 minutes ago
-
Over 80 villages inundated in Bahawalpur55 minutes ago
-
Influencer Nadeem Mubarak served notice in online gambling app case1 hour ago
-
Over 60,000 evacuated in Bahawalpur1 hour ago
-
Defense day a reminder of Nation's unity, Resilience: Rana Mashhood1 hour ago