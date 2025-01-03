Open Menu

Police Set Up 'Jhuggi School' To Educate, Support Underprivileged Children

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 03, 2025 | 04:50 PM

Police set up 'Jhuggi school' to educate, support underprivileged children

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2025) In a remarkable initiative by District Police Officer (DPO) Syed Husnain Haider, a "Jhuggi School" has been set up in a slum area to provide education and basic necessities to underprivileged children.

According to a police spokesman, the initiative aims to equip children with both modern education and fundamental Islamic teachings while keeping them away from the path of crime.

During a recent visit to the school, SHO City Muzaffargarh, Iftikhar Ali Malkani, distributed new shoes among the children. He was accompanied by Incharge Tahafuz Markiz Assistant Sub-Inspector Abid Rehan and the school teacher, Nargis Fatima.

According to the police spokesperson, the “Jhuggi School” goes beyond providing education by addressing the basic needs of the children.

Moral lessons and life skills are imparted to foster a positive outlook among the students.

SHO Iftikhar Malkani lauded the efforts of DPO Syed Husnain Haider, stating "The establishment of the Jhuggi School was an exemplary step, ensuring that these children gain valuable education, moral grounding and protection from potential involvement in crime. This reflects the broader role of Muzaffargarh Police in not only maintaining law and order but also improving the quality of life for the community."

The “Jhuggi School” initiative underscores Muzaffargarh Police’s dedication to social development alongside their commitment to crime control, setting a benchmark for community-oriented policing in the region.

Related Topics

Police Education Law And Order Visit Muzaffargarh Nargis Moral From

Recent Stories

Video featuring Hania Aamir, Yashma Gill performin ..

Video featuring Hania Aamir, Yashma Gill performing energetic dance goes viral

1 hour ago
 19-year old Indian girl takes her own life during ..

19-year old Indian girl takes her own life during live Instagram stream

1 hour ago
 Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival launches 'Startu ..

Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival launches 'Startup Pitch Competition'

2 hours ago
 Türkiye's annual inflation drops to 44.38% in Dec ..

Türkiye's annual inflation drops to 44.38% in December

3 hours ago
 AIM Global Manufacturing Awards opens nominations

AIM Global Manufacturing Awards opens nominations

3 hours ago
 Pakistan, Iran navies conduct Passage Exercise

Pakistan, Iran navies conduct Passage Exercise

3 hours ago
FBMA International Show Jumping Cup begins in Abu ..

FBMA International Show Jumping Cup begins in Abu Dhabi

3 hours ago
 South Africa opt to bat first against Pakistan in ..

South Africa opt to bat first against Pakistan in second Test match today

3 hours ago
 AD Ports Group closes 2024 with strong growth

AD Ports Group closes 2024 with strong growth

4 hours ago
 Pakistan replace Naseem Shah with Mir Hamza in 2nd ..

Pakistan replace Naseem Shah with Mir Hamza in 2nd Test match against South Afri ..

4 hours ago
 Karachi ranks as most polluted city in world with ..

Karachi ranks as most polluted city in world with AQI 270 points

4 hours ago
 UN experts call for end to Israeli violations of G ..

UN experts call for end to Israeli violations of Gaza's health sector

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan