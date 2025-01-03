Police set up 'Jhuggi school' to educate, support underprivileged children

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2025) In a remarkable initiative by District Police Officer (DPO) Syed Husnain Haider, a "Jhuggi School" has been set up in a slum area to provide education and basic necessities to underprivileged children.

According to a police spokesman, the initiative aims to equip children with both modern education and fundamental Islamic teachings while keeping them away from the path of crime.

During a recent visit to the school, SHO City Muzaffargarh, Iftikhar Ali Malkani, distributed new shoes among the children. He was accompanied by Incharge Tahafuz Markiz Assistant Sub-Inspector Abid Rehan and the school teacher, Nargis Fatima.

According to the police spokesperson, the “Jhuggi School” goes beyond providing education by addressing the basic needs of the children.

Moral lessons and life skills are imparted to foster a positive outlook among the students.

SHO Iftikhar Malkani lauded the efforts of DPO Syed Husnain Haider, stating "The establishment of the Jhuggi School was an exemplary step, ensuring that these children gain valuable education, moral grounding and protection from potential involvement in crime. This reflects the broader role of Muzaffargarh Police in not only maintaining law and order but also improving the quality of life for the community."

The “Jhuggi School” initiative underscores Muzaffargarh Police’s dedication to social development alongside their commitment to crime control, setting a benchmark for community-oriented policing in the region.