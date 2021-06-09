Police set up post in sector D-12

Islamabad police have set up its post at D-12 sector so as to provide a sense of protection to the residents

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 09th April, 2021) Islamabad police have set up its post at D-12 sector so as to provide a sense of protection to the residents.



The residents of Sector D-12 have been demanding for a long time to set up a police post in the area. Inspector-General Police Islamabad Qazi Jamil ur Rehman inaugurated the post on Tuesday, according to the officials. DIG (Operations) Afzaal Ahmed Kousar, SSP (Operations) Dr. Syed Mustafa Tanveer, senior police officers, members of conciliatory committees and notables of the area were also present on the occasion.



Speaking on the occasion, the IGP said that the police have set up the post in view of the demand of the residents of the area. He was of the view that the residents would feel more secure after the police set up the post in the area. The police post will cover the areas as sector D-12, E-11, Shah Allah Ditta, Khentla Road up to 7 kms adjacent to police station Khanpur, Dhok Labana up to GT Road Tarnol, Pind Singrial and Sri Saral.

The residents of the area would be able to lodge their reports timely at the post. An Assistant Sub-Inspector besides 9 personnel would be deputed at the post. A vehicle and a motorbike would also be available for patrolling of the personnel.



The IGP said that the police cannot succeed without support of the masses. He said that Islamabad police would soon launch ‘Eagle Squad’ which will be directly connected to the ‘Safe City’ facility. He said the police was adopting technology gradually. He also hinted at a crackdown against the beggar mafia in the city and also sought public support in this regard. He said the police was offering sacrifices for protection of lives and property of the citizens.