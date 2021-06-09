UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police Set Up Post In Sector D-12

Umer Jamshaid 7 minutes ago Wed 09th June 2021 | 11:25 AM

Police set up post in sector D-12

Islamabad police have set up its post at D-12 sector so as to provide a sense of protection to the residents

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 09th April, 2021) Islamabad police have set up its post at D-12 sector so as to provide a sense of protection to the residents.


The residents of Sector D-12 have been demanding for a long time to set up a police post in the area. Inspector-General Police Islamabad Qazi Jamil ur Rehman inaugurated the post on Tuesday, according to the officials. DIG (Operations) Afzaal Ahmed Kousar, SSP (Operations) Dr. Syed Mustafa Tanveer, senior police officers, members of conciliatory committees and notables of the area were also present on the occasion.


Speaking on the occasion, the IGP said that the police have set up the post in view of the demand of the residents of the area. He was of the view that the residents would feel more secure after the police set up the post in the area. The police post will cover the areas as sector D-12, E-11, Shah Allah Ditta, Khentla Road up to 7 kms adjacent to police station Khanpur, Dhok Labana up to GT Road Tarnol, Pind Singrial and Sri Saral.

The residents of the area would be able to lodge their reports timely at the post. An Assistant Sub-Inspector besides 9 personnel would be deputed at the post. A vehicle and a motorbike would also be available for patrolling of the personnel.


The IGP said that the police cannot succeed without support of the masses. He said that Islamabad police would soon launch ‘Eagle Squad’ which will be directly connected to the ‘Safe City’ facility. He said the police was adopting technology gradually. He also hinted at a crackdown against the beggar mafia in the city and also sought public support in this regard. He said the police was offering sacrifices for protection of lives and property of the citizens.

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Technology Police Station Road Vehicle Khanpur Post

Recent Stories

Covid-19 claims 77 more lives during last 24 hours ..

17 minutes ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 9 June 2021

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Sharjah Police, Chamber of Commerce &amp; Industry ..

10 hours ago

Saving accounts in national banks drew AED9.77 bn ..

10 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Minister of Foreign Af ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.