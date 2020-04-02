Police set up Relief Fund for destitute: CPO

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2020 ) :On the special directives of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Shoaib Dastagir, Rawalpindi Police has set up Relief Fund to help facilitate the destitute segments of the society in wake of Coronavirus pandemic.

According to police spokesman, Police helpline 051-9292637, 0309-7770693 has been made operational and all mandatory edible items, goods and clean drinking water would be provided to destitute and needy people at their door step.

City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas said that police was making all-out efforts by utilizing all available resources to help the deprived masses in this difficult and prevailing situation.

He urged the masses to adopt precautionary measures and it was mandatory for them to stay at homes as this was the only solution to protect themselves from deadly disease.