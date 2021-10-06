Police sets up gender protection unit

The Bajaur police on Wednesday established a special Gender Protection Unit to provide safety to the women and children from domestic violence, harassment and forced labor in the district

BAJAUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2021 ) :The Bajaur police on Wednesday established a special Gender Protection Unit to provide safety to the women and children from domestic violence, harassment and forced labor in the district.

According to a statement issued the District Police Office (DPO) the special unit has been established in the light of instructions issued by the provincial government and special directives of DPO Bajaur, Abdus Samad Khan.

The statement said DPO Abdus Samad Khan has inaugurated the Gender Protection Unit and a specially trained team of police has been deputed at the unit that would perform round the clock duty.

During the inauguration ceremony, the DPO said the Gender Protection Unit would prove a milestone in providing security to the women and children of the area from discriminated attitudes.

The unit, he said, would act like a shield for women and children subjected to domestic violence, harassment and forced labor.