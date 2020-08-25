Police sets up special cell for prevention of ice intoxication

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) police have established a special cell with the task of preventing ice intoxication among youngsters in provincial metropolis (Peshawar)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) police have established a special cell with the task of preventing ice intoxication among youngsters in provincial metropolis (Peshawar).

The cell will start operation in Peshawar city against dealers of ice drug and those who use it for intoxication.

Inspector Riaz Ahmad has been appointed as head of the cell and a separate staff is also assigned for attainment of the task.

The decision to set up special cell has been taken while taking into account the increasing trend of ice intoxication among youngsters.