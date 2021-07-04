UrduPoint.com
Police Shift 9 Drug Addicts To Rehabilitation Center

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 8 minutes ago Sun 04th July 2021 | 08:40 PM

Police shift 9 drug addicts to rehabilitation center

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2021 ) :The city police on Sunday shifted nine drug addicts to rehabilitation centers aiming make them useful citizen of the society.

The step has been taken in continuation of the directives issued by Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Abbass Ahsan regarding transferring drug addicts to rehabilitation centers run by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Social Welfare Department.

The Station Head Officer (SHO) East (Sharqi) Police Station, Abdullah Jalal Khan accompanied by other police jawans (cops) raided different locations adjacent to Cantt. and arrested nine drug addicts.

Later the arrested addicts were shifted to rehabilitation center for providing medical treatment to live a drug free life.

