Police shift emergency wings to safe city project

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 12, 2022 | 07:01 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2022 ) :Islamabad police has shifted all emergency wings to safe city project to give a quick and timely response to citizens in case of any mishap or crime in the Federal capital.

The decision was taken following the instructions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Muhammad Ahsan Younas, said police spokesman on Wednesday.

He added that Safe City Project involves with public safety solution designed to provide local authorities with a wide range of modern products and rely on a series of internet of Things (IoT) devices intended to improve policing efforts.

It enables to gather all the facilities under one roof to provide ease & swift assistance to curb crime efficiently and swiftly. The vision of the project is secure, peaceful and crime free capital city Islamabad, he added.

The spokesman said the mission of the project was to improve policing effort to counter crime and terrorism by utilizing High technology based security surveillance system.

He said Islamabad police safe city project was facilitating the citizens without any discrimination that too under supervision of capital police chief.

