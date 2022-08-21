UrduPoint.com

Police Shifts 2200 Flood Affected People On Safer Places During Last 24 Hours

Umer Jamshaid Published August 21, 2022 | 10:50 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2022 ) :The relief activities were continued by police teams with full swing in DG Khan and Rajanpur areas as police shifted 2200 flood stranded people to safer in last 24 hours.

According to spokesperson for Punjab police, police have also rescued 840 cattle of the affected citizens.

He said that 1225 police personnel were engaged in relief activities in the flood-affected areas and busy in helping the people by utilizing all means in DG Khan.

  According to the details, on the instructions of IG Punjab Faisal Shahkar, RPO DG Khan Muhammad Saleem visited the flood affected areas in Rajanpur and reviewed the facilities provided in the flood relief camp in Fazilpur and he ordered the river outposts to be on high alert in view of the flood situation in Kacha area.

He said that all the river outposts of Kacha area have been declared as flood relief camps where special arrangements have been made to protect the lives and properties of people in flood affected areas.  He further said that more police personnel have been sent to speed up the relief operations in the affected areas and the police teams in DG Khan and Rajanpur are playing their key role in relief activities with the district administration, rescue and other departments, said a handout issued on Sunday.

