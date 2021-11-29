UrduPoint.com

Police Shifts 933 Drug Addicts To Rehabilitation Centers: CCPO

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 29th November 2021 | 07:54 PM

Police shifts 933 drug addicts to rehabilitation centers: CCPO

The city police in a bid to rehabilitate the drug addicts shifted 933 addicted persons to rehabilitation centers during the current year where they were being treated

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2021 ) :The city police in a bid to rehabilitate the drug addicts shifted 933 addicted persons to rehabilitation centers during the current year where they were being treated.

Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Abbas Ahsan talking to media here at his office on Monday said that steps were in progress for increasing numbers of beds in the rehabilitation centers up to 1000.

Abbas said district administration and social welfare department has jointly taking measures for rehabilitation of drug addicts. He said that city police would take all possible steps to achieve the target of making a drug-free society.

CCPO urged journalists and members of civil society to play their imperative role for eradication of drug abuse and cooperate with policemen in creating awareness among masses.

Related Topics

Police Civil Society Progress Media All

Recent Stories

Fauci urges vaccines as US on 'high alert' for Cov ..

Fauci urges vaccines as US on 'high alert' for Covid variant

3 minutes ago
 Jack Dorsey Expected to Step Down as Twitter CEO - ..

Jack Dorsey Expected to Step Down as Twitter CEO - Reports

3 minutes ago
 DPO takes notice as man killed in firing incident

DPO takes notice as man killed in firing incident

3 minutes ago
 FM Qureshi grieved over demise of senior journalis ..

FM Qureshi grieved over demise of senior journalist Ziauddin

3 minutes ago
 Developing Vaccine Against Omicron Variant to Take ..

Developing Vaccine Against Omicron Variant to Take Months - Moderna CEO

5 minutes ago
 Work on Preparing Putin-Biden Summit at Advanced S ..

Work on Preparing Putin-Biden Summit at Advanced Stage - Russian Foreign Ministr ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.