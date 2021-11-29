Police shifts 933 drug addicts to rehabilitation centers: CCPO

The city police in a bid to rehabilitate the drug addicts shifted 933 addicted persons to rehabilitation centers during the current year where they were being treated

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2021 ) :The city police in a bid to rehabilitate the drug addicts shifted 933 addicted persons to rehabilitation centers during the current year where they were being treated.

Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Abbas Ahsan talking to media here at his office on Monday said that steps were in progress for increasing numbers of beds in the rehabilitation centers up to 1000.

Abbas said district administration and social welfare department has jointly taking measures for rehabilitation of drug addicts. He said that city police would take all possible steps to achieve the target of making a drug-free society.

CCPO urged journalists and members of civil society to play their imperative role for eradication of drug abuse and cooperate with policemen in creating awareness among masses.