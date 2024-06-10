Open Menu

Police Shoot, Injure 6 Suspects In 5 Separate Encounters

Umer Jamshaid Published June 10, 2024 | 11:13 PM

The police shot, injured and arrested 6 suspected outlaws in 5 separate encounters which took place in around 12 hours in the limits of Hussainabad, Tando Yousuf, Pinyari and Baldia police stations

According to the police spokesman Awais Rajput, the suspects Abdul Waheed Shaikh and Sadaqat Ali Lashari were arrested in injured condition after having sustained gunshot wounds in an alleged exchange of fire with Hussainabad police near Bagri graveyard.

He alleged that the injured suspects were involved in house robberies. Both of them were shifted to Liaquat University Hospital (LUH) for surgery of their gunshot wounds.The second encounter took place in Gulshan-e-Hamid in the jurisdiction of Tando Yousuf police.

The spokesman told that the police received information about some activity of drug peddlers after which a raid was conducted on Nabu link road.

He added that the suspects opened fire on the police in a bid to escape but one of them, Bilal alias Makhi, was shot in the leg before being rounded up but his accomplices ran away.

Makhi was also shifted to the LUH. Meanwhile, Pinyari police allegedly exchange fire with some alleged street criminals near Muslim graveyard, apprehending one of them, Rajput informed. He added that the injured suspect, Muhammad Muzamil, was hit by a bullet in his leg but his associate escaped. Muzamil was taken to the LUH for surgery.

Two more encounters happened in the limits of Baldia police station during which the suspects Sarwar Kalhoro and Tauseef alias Kaka were rounded up. The spokesman claimed that Kaka was wanted by the police in 20 criminal cases.

Both the suspects, who sustained gunshots in their legs, were shifted to the LUH.

