Police shot dead outlaw in encounter

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2021 ) :The police here on Wednesday shot dead an outlaw in an encounter in the limits of Tamachani Police Station at Kando Wah Link Road.

SSP Sukkur Irfan Ali Samo told that police busted a gang of robbers at Kando Wah Link Road, who were looting commuters.

After seeing the police party, the criminals opened fire. In exchange of fire, the police killed a criminal as his accomplices managed to escape. He said the deceased criminal was identified as Ismail Teghani, who was wanted in 11 different cases, while the police have also recovered a Kalashnikov and bullets from his possession.