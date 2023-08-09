Police shot injure three accused in Azakhel retaliatory fire

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2023 ) :In a retaliatory firing, the Nowshera police on Wednesday shot and injured three accused and recovered weapons from their possession.

The incident occurred at GT Road, Azakhel where three accused riding a motorbike, started firing at the police party. Luckily no cop was hurt in the firing, according to police officials.

The police promptly retaliated to the fire and shot and injured all three accused. The accused fell from the motorcycle and were arrested by the police. Police recovered weapons from the accused and shifted them to a hospital for treatment.

Police said a case has been registered against the accused at Azakhel police station, and further legal procedures would be carried out against them once they were discharged from the hospital.