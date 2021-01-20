UrduPoint.com
Police Should Use Modern IT To Improve Performance: IGP

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 20th January 2021 | 07:40 PM

Police should use modern IT to improve performance: IGP

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2021 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Inam Ghani on Wednesday said that Lahore police having a central position in Punjab police must adopt the use of modern information technology in order to improve its professional tasks, especially the performance of the Investigation wing.

"The provision of all necessary resources and facilities to the investigating officers should be ensured on priority basis", he stressed. He issued these instructions while presiding over a meeting focussed on investigation matters of Lahore police at Central Police Office here.

He said that there should be a significant increase in total strength of investigation wing in line with increasing crime incidence, adding the provision of computers, printers, locators and other resources to the Investigation wing should be ensured on priority basis.

The IGP said that new vehicles were provided by Punjab government ,and Lahore police investigation wing should also get its share of such facilities in order to improve performance through greater outreach and mobility.

Inam Ghani said that more resources and facilities should be provided to the investigation police in the police stations with "high crime rate", while competent and educated personnel should be deployed for investigation to reduce the pressure of cases on the officers.

He stressed that close liaison should be maintained with the concerned agencies including the Home Department for revocation of firearms licenses issued by provincial or Federal agencies.

On this occasion, DIG Investigation Lahore Sharaq Jamal gave briefing on investigation matters, performance and required resources of Lahore police.

DIG Investigation said that Intelligence-based operations and counter-insurgency operations would be made more effective, and added that special teams were already working to nab drug dealers, street criminals and those involved in heinous crimes.

Additional IG Operations Sahibzada Shehzad Sultan, CCPO Lahore Ghulam Mahmood Dogar, DIG R&D Shahid Javed, SSP Investigation Lahore Abdul Ghaffar Qaisrani, AIG Operations Ghazi Salahuddin and other officers were present.

