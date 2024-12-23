Police show solidarity with Christian community on Christmas

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2024) District Police Officer Rai Mazhar Iqbal organized a Christmas event at the District Police Office to express solidarity with Christian employees and the Christian community.

The event, attended by senior officers, featured a cake-cutting ceremony with Christian employees and their children. DPO Rai Mazhar Iqbal distributed gifts, extended Christmas greetings, and conveyed best wishes.

Speaking at the event, he emphasized the importance of celebrating festivals together to promote patriotism and national unity.

He acknowledged the significant contributions of minorities, including the Christian community, to the country's progress and development.

He reiterated that all minorities in Pakistan have full freedom to celebrate their religious events, as ensured by the constitution and Islamic teachings.

The DPO also assured that the welfare of Christian employees remains a priority.

Christian employees expressed gratitude to the police department for including them in the celebrations.