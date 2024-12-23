Open Menu

Police Show Solidarity With Christian Community On Christmas

Muhammad Irfan Published December 23, 2024 | 04:00 PM

Police show solidarity with Christian community on Christmas

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2024) District Police Officer Rai Mazhar Iqbal organized a Christmas event at the District Police Office to express solidarity with Christian employees and the Christian community.

The event, attended by senior officers, featured a cake-cutting ceremony with Christian employees and their children. DPO Rai Mazhar Iqbal distributed gifts, extended Christmas greetings, and conveyed best wishes.

Speaking at the event, he emphasized the importance of celebrating festivals together to promote patriotism and national unity.

He acknowledged the significant contributions of minorities, including the Christian community, to the country's progress and development.

He reiterated that all minorities in Pakistan have full freedom to celebrate their religious events, as ensured by the constitution and Islamic teachings.

The DPO also assured that the welfare of Christian employees remains a priority.

Christian employees expressed gratitude to the police department for including them in the celebrations.

Related Topics

Pakistan Police Christmas Progress Christian Event All Best Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid congratulates winner of Great ..

Mohammed bin Rashid congratulates winner of Great Arab Minds Award in Natural Sc ..

20 minutes ago
 World’s biggest stars get set for Dubai Internat ..

World’s biggest stars get set for Dubai International Sports Conference

20 minutes ago
 CM Maryam launches Phase-II of Chief Minister Honh ..

CM Maryam launches Phase-II of Chief Minister Honhar Scholarship Program

33 minutes ago
 UAE health sector expands with comprehensive insur ..

UAE health sector expands with comprehensive insurance for workers

35 minutes ago
 Why Bobby Deol’s wife slapped Kareena Kapoor on ..

Why Bobby Deol’s wife slapped Kareena Kapoor on set film Ajnabee?

37 minutes ago
 UAE accedes to Antarctic Treaty System to accelera ..

UAE accedes to Antarctic Treaty System to accelerate climate action

1 hour ago
EAD saves 364 million plastic bags since 2022 ban

EAD saves 364 million plastic bags since 2022 ban

1 hour ago
 Dubai Racing Club partners with UK's Jockey Club

Dubai Racing Club partners with UK's Jockey Club

1 hour ago
 UAE dominates top spots in Drag Race at Liwa Festi ..

UAE dominates top spots in Drag Race at Liwa Festival

1 hour ago
 Rubu’ Qarn launches Gulf Bridges in Sharjah

Rubu’ Qarn launches Gulf Bridges in Sharjah

1 hour ago
 Youth-led 'Emirati District' takes flight at Dubai ..

Youth-led 'Emirati District' takes flight at Dubai International

2 hours ago
 Inaugural Al Ain Dates Festival to kick off on Jan ..

Inaugural Al Ain Dates Festival to kick off on January 3

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan