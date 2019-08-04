Police Shuahda paid rich tribute for their matchless sacrifices

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, Aug 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2019 ) ::Police organized a ceremony to pay rich tribute to police martyrs, who sacrificed their lives to protect masses, at Police Lines, here on Sunday.

The ceremony was chaired by CPO Zubair Dareshak while Vice Chancellor Bahauddin Zakariya University Dr Tariq Ansari, Commissioner Multan Iftikhar Sahu and RPO Muhammad Wasim Khan participated as guest of honour.

A smart contingent of Punjab Police presented guard of honour at memorial site. On this occasion, the participants patiently heard message from Inspector General Punjab Police Capt Retd Muhammad Arif Nawaz.

A special national song, highlighting the services and sacrifices of police personnel was also presented to pay homage to the "Shuhda".

A good number of families of the police martyrs also participated in event. VC Dr Tariq Ansari distributed gifts among the kids of the martyrs. CPO Zubair Dareshak said that police would continue to provide foolproof security to masses.