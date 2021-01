RENALAKHURD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2021 ) :A police sub-inspector died of covid-19 here in Renalakhurd.

Police said on Friday that Asad Ali,43,r/o Khalar Kalan Hujra Shah Muqeem was shifted to Jinnah hospital,Lahore after he tested positive and his condition deteriorated.He died in hospital.