UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police SI Distributes 800 Ration Bags During Lockdown

Umer Jamshaid 48 seconds ago Wed 08th April 2020 | 08:07 PM

Police SI distributes 800 ration bags during lockdown

A Sub-Inspector of Swat police, Amjad Ghafoor has distributed 800 ration packages among the poor and deserving families in a week during the lockdown

SWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2020 ) :A Sub-Inspector of Swat police, Amjad Ghafoor has distributed 800 ration packages among the poor and deserving families in a week during the lockdown.

Talking to this scribe Amjad Ghafoor said he was doing all this on humanitarian grounds and had no personal agenda.

During the lockdown people working on daily wages were suffering a lot as they had no source of income, making them unable to bring food and other essential items for their families, he added.

He said the situation faced by the daily wagers was bothering him and so he decided to help out poor people of his area during this testing time.

He said his friends and other well off people were also contributing to this noble deed and enabling him to reach out to many people.

" I place these ration packages at the doorstep of needy people which give me an inner satisfaction", he said.

Related Topics

Police Poor Swat All

Recent Stories

Punjab Highway Patrol register 75 cases against vi ..

51 seconds ago

Emergency Control Room at CM Secretariat working r ..

52 seconds ago

Two notorious drug peddlers nabbed, drugs recovere ..

54 seconds ago

US to Sell 30-Year Bonds for Coronavirus Relief Ef ..

55 seconds ago

Afghan Security Council Says Released 100 Taliban ..

5 minutes ago

London Transport Authority to Trial Safe Boarding ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.