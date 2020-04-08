Police SI distributes 800 ration bags during lockdown

A Sub-Inspector of Swat police, Amjad Ghafoor has distributed 800 ration packages among the poor and deserving families in a week during the lockdown

SWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2020 ) :A Sub-Inspector of Swat police, Amjad Ghafoor has distributed 800 ration packages among the poor and deserving families in a week during the lockdown.

Talking to this scribe Amjad Ghafoor said he was doing all this on humanitarian grounds and had no personal agenda.

During the lockdown people working on daily wages were suffering a lot as they had no source of income, making them unable to bring food and other essential items for their families, he added.

He said the situation faced by the daily wagers was bothering him and so he decided to help out poor people of his area during this testing time.

He said his friends and other well off people were also contributing to this noble deed and enabling him to reach out to many people.

" I place these ration packages at the doorstep of needy people which give me an inner satisfaction", he said.