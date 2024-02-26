Open Menu

Police SI Held For Allegedly Raping Teenager Girl

Muhammad Irfan Published February 26, 2024 | 05:10 PM

Police SI held for allegedly raping teenager girl

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2024) A police inspector was arrested for allegedly raping a teenage girl in the jurisdictions of Civil Line Police.

According to police sources, Iram Batool, the wife of the police sub-inspector Mujahid Hussain submitted an application with Civil Line Police station in which she maintained that her husband Mujahid Hussain allegedly raped a teenager girl (E).

She also claimed of having video evidence of the heinous crime. The police arrested the alleged outlaw and sought two days of physical remand from court.

