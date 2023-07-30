Open Menu

Police SI Suspended Over Absent From Security Duty

Muhammad Irfan Published July 30, 2023 | 12:00 PM

Police SI suspended over absent from security duty

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2023 ) :A police Sub Inspector (SI) was suspended on the charge of his absence from security duty on the route of mourning procession.

A police spokesman said on Sunday that SI Rana Shehzad Ahmad was performing duties as the investigation officer in Mamon Kanjan police station and he was deployed at the route of mourning procession for security duty.

However, he remained absent from his security duty without any information to the department concerned.

Therefore, Superintendent Police (SP) Sadar Shamsul Haq Durrani suspended the SI and appointed SI Hajji Sakhawat as investigation officer to Mamon Kanjan police station.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Sunday From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 July 2023

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 July 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 July 2023

3 hours ago
 UAE President receives phone calls offering condol ..

UAE President receives phone calls offering condolences on passing of Saeed bin ..

11 hours ago
 King of Malaysia receives UAE Ambassador on occasi ..

King of Malaysia receives UAE Ambassador on occasion of end of his tenure

13 hours ago
 UAE President receives condolences for third day o ..

UAE President receives condolences for third day on passing of Saeed bin Zayed

13 hours ago
 Fujairah Ruler condoles King Salman over passing o ..

Fujairah Ruler condoles King Salman over passing of Prince Turki bin Mohmmed

13 hours ago
Fujairah Ruler condoles King Salman over passing o ..

Fujairah Ruler condoles King Salman over passing of Prince Turki bin Mohmmed

16 hours ago
 Ajman Ruler condoles King Salman over passing of P ..

Ajman Ruler condoles King Salman over passing of Prince Turki bin Mohmmed

16 hours ago
 MoF issues Cabinet Decision on Executive Regulatio ..

MoF issues Cabinet Decision on Executive Regulation of New Tax Procedures Law

16 hours ago
 MoF announces new cabinet decision setting additio ..

MoF announces new cabinet decision setting additional conditions for investment ..

16 hours ago
 MoF announces schedule of administrative penalties ..

MoF announces schedule of administrative penalties for corporate tax violations

16 hours ago
 UAE Ambassador presents credentials to President o ..

UAE Ambassador presents credentials to President of Maldives

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan