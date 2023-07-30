Police SI suspended over absent from security duty

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2023 ) :A police Sub Inspector (SI) was suspended on the charge of his absence from security duty on the route of mourning procession.

A police spokesman said on Sunday that SI Rana Shehzad Ahmad was performing duties as the investigation officer in Mamon Kanjan police station and he was deployed at the route of mourning procession for security duty.

However, he remained absent from his security duty without any information to the department concerned.

Therefore, Superintendent Police (SP) Sadar Shamsul Haq Durrani suspended the SI and appointed SI Hajji Sakhawat as investigation officer to Mamon Kanjan police station.