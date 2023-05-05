Police sieze 4880 litres Iranian Diesel in DI Khan

Dera police have recovered 4880 litres of Iranian Diesel and huge quantity of smuggled shopping bags, and arrested four accused, an official said on Friday

Dera Ismail Khan , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2023 ) :Dera police have recovered 4880 litres of Iranian Diesel and huge quantity of smuggled shopping bags, and arrested four accused, an official said on Friday.

Police spokesman said, a party led by Daraban SHO Abdul Ghaffar Khan stopped a double-cabin at a blockade and recovered 4880 litres of smuggled Iranian Diesel.

The police arrested three accused, identified as Muhammad Adil son of Muhammad Asif resident of Gandi Umar Khan, Alamin son of Haibatullah resident of Tank and Shahid Khan son of Gulnawaz resident of Mohalla Shadikhel Daraban.

Police have registered the case against the arrested persons.

During the second operation, Daraban police have seized huge quantity of smuggled shopping bags worth 1.2 million rupees.

According to the details police station Draban stopped and checked two Datsun cars coming from Quetta and found non-custom paid shopping bags on vehicle registration number J:1403. and J: 5354. Police arrested accused Salahuddin s/o Din Sheikh resident of Tank.

Meanwhile police handed over the seized goods and vehicles to the customs authorities for further action.