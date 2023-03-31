UrduPoint.com

Police Sign MoUs For Women Protection

Umer Jamshaid Published March 31, 2023 | 10:54 PM

The Punjab Police on Friday signed memorandums of understanding (MOUs) with six public and private institutions for the protection and assistance of women victims of domestic violence, exploitation, rape and other gender-based crimes

On behalf of Punjab Police, Inspector General of Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar, while the heads and senior officers of Women Protection Authority, Social Welfare Department, social organization Akhhuat, Dastak Charitable Trust, Bali Memorial Trust, CBL and US Apparel signed MoUs.

Under the MoUs, Punjab Police and all institutions would work together to provide assistance, support and guidance to women in distress.

Speaking at the event, Dr. Usman Anwar said that solving the problems of all the women of the society, including housewives, working ladies and students, and providing them with all possible protection from various social problems and gender crimes is among the top priorities of the Punjab Police.

In this regard, special instructions have been issued by activating "Protection Centers" in all districts of the province to help and protect women victims of gender crimes, which would not only provide immediate legal help and justice to women victims of crimes and problems, but also facilitate their access to relevant public and private institutions in order to provide them social security, legal assistance and dignified employment and livelihood.

The IG Punjab said that the mutual cooperation of organizations active for women's rights is need of the hour because police teams would provide legal assistance and protection to women while other organizations would play their role in social security.

On behalf of Akhhuat Foundation, Dr. Kamran Shams while appreciating the efforts of Punjab Police said that Akhhuat would provide support to women victims of gender crimes in education, health, microfinance and other fields through its platform, while women who have mental or psychological problems would be provided support.

DG Women Protection Authority, Irshad Waheed said that the protection centers of Punjab Police would prove to be the support of thousands of women victims of violence and various problems and crimes and that Women Protection Authority would ensure joint measures in this regard.

On behalf of Dastak Charitable Trust, Saba Sheikh said that Dastak Foundation would provide legal assistance, accommodation and guidance to women who are facing the problem of domestic violence or forced marriage.

All possible cooperation would be made with the police so that maximum women could benefit from these initiatives at the government level, she added.

Mustafa Ahmed on behalf of US Apparel and Yusuf Ahmed on behalf of CBL Group said that women would be given more job opportunities in the industrial sector to provide dignified employment.

In the event, SSP Nida Umar Chatta addressed the women and gave a presentation about the problems and situation of gender crimes in the province.

In the ceremony, Chairperson Laila Nusrat from Memorial Trust, Rabia Usman from Women Crisis Center, Ahsan Sharif Asad from CBL Group agreed to take joint actions.

