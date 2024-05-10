Police Signs Agreement To Provide Treatment Facilities To Officials, Families
Umer Jamshaid Published May 10, 2024 | 07:48 PM
The Police department has signed an agreement with National Hospital for providing better healthcare facilities to the families of martyrs, on duty police officers and officials
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2024) The Police department has signed an agreement with National Hospital for providing better healthcare facilities to the families of martyrs, on duty police officers and officials.
A spokesperson said here Friday that the MoU was signed by the CPO Kamran Adil.
Under the agreement, the treatment facilities to the families of martyr police officials will be free of cost, while Ghazis would get 40 % discount and on duty staff and families 25 % discount.
Recent Stories
Third week of evidence wraps at Trump's criminal trial
Madinah : 3,485 Pakistani Hujjaj arrive in seamless flight operation
Azeri minister calls on PM Shehbaz
Pakistan, Korea sign Aide-Mémoire for Enhanced Development Cooperation 2024-202 ..
UN, EU officials condemn 'escalation' of violence against UNRWA
Inflation in Punjab reduces from 37 to 17 percent: Azma Bukhari
KP assembly passes over Rs1360.37bln surplus budget for eight months of FY 2023- ..
Health Minister Syed Qasim Ali Shah commends completion of training program for ..
Bulk stock of physician samples seized
Islamabad Police arrest 6 proclaimed offenders
RPO listens to 125 appeals of 300 police officers
Meezan Bank, Roche Pakistan join forces to combat breast cancer
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Azeri minister calls on PM Shehbaz2 minutes ago
-
Inflation in Punjab reduces from 37 to 17 percent: Azma Bukhari55 minutes ago
-
KP assembly passes over Rs1360.37bln surplus budget for eight months of FY 2023-2455 minutes ago
-
Health Minister Syed Qasim Ali Shah commends completion of training program for hospital staff55 minutes ago
-
Bulk stock of physician samples seized55 minutes ago
-
Islamabad Police arrest 6 proclaimed offenders55 minutes ago
-
RPO listens to 125 appeals of 300 police officers55 minutes ago
-
Dy Chairman Senate attends flower exhibition at FG Public School59 minutes ago
-
KP Assembly session postponed till May 1359 minutes ago
-
Deputy Chairman Senate, Syedaal Khan attends flower exhibition at FG Public School55 minutes ago
-
DIG Operations holds ‘Khuli Kutchery’ to address grievances of citizens55 minutes ago
-
PM paying attention on development of Balochistan: Syedal Khan55 minutes ago