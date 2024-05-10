Police signs agreement to provide treatment facilities to officials, families

The Police department has signed an agreement with National Hospital for providing better healthcare facilities to the families of martyrs, on duty police officers and officials

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2024) The Police department has signed an agreement with National Hospital for providing better healthcare facilities to the families of martyrs, on duty police officers and officials.

A spokesperson said here Friday that the MoU was signed by the CPO Kamran Adil.

Under the agreement, the treatment facilities to the families of martyr police officials will be free of cost, while Ghazis would get 40 % discount and on duty staff and families 25 % discount.