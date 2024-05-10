Open Menu

Police Signs Agreement To Provide Treatment Facilities To Officials, Families

Umer Jamshaid Published May 10, 2024 | 07:48 PM

Police signs agreement to provide treatment facilities to officials, families

The Police department has signed an agreement with National Hospital for providing better healthcare facilities to the families of martyrs, on duty police officers and officials

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2024) The Police department has signed an agreement with National Hospital for providing better healthcare facilities to the families of martyrs, on duty police officers and officials.

A spokesperson said here Friday that the MoU was signed by the CPO Kamran Adil.

Under the agreement, the treatment facilities to the families of martyr police officials will be free of cost, while Ghazis would get 40 % discount and on duty staff and families 25 % discount.

Related Topics

Police Martyrs Shaheed Agreement (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Third week of evidence wraps at Trump's criminal t ..

Third week of evidence wraps at Trump's criminal trial

6 minutes ago
 Madinah : 3,485 Pakistani Hujjaj arrive in seamles ..

Madinah : 3,485 Pakistani Hujjaj arrive in seamless flight operation

6 minutes ago
 Azeri minister calls on PM Shehbaz

Azeri minister calls on PM Shehbaz

2 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Korea sign Aide-Mémoire for Enhanced De ..

Pakistan, Korea sign Aide-Mémoire for Enhanced Development Cooperation 2024-202 ..

2 minutes ago
 UN, EU officials condemn 'escalation' of violence ..

UN, EU officials condemn 'escalation' of violence against UNRWA

2 minutes ago
 Inflation in Punjab reduces from 37 to 17 percent: ..

Inflation in Punjab reduces from 37 to 17 percent: Azma Bukhari

55 minutes ago
KP assembly passes over Rs1360.37bln surplus budge ..

KP assembly passes over Rs1360.37bln surplus budget for eight months of FY 2023- ..

55 minutes ago
 Health Minister Syed Qasim Ali Shah commends compl ..

Health Minister Syed Qasim Ali Shah commends completion of training program for ..

55 minutes ago
 Bulk stock of physician samples seized

Bulk stock of physician samples seized

55 minutes ago
 Islamabad Police arrest 6 proclaimed offenders

Islamabad Police arrest 6 proclaimed offenders

55 minutes ago
 RPO listens to 125 appeals of 300 police officers

RPO listens to 125 appeals of 300 police officers

55 minutes ago
 Meezan Bank, Roche Pakistan join forces to combat ..

Meezan Bank, Roche Pakistan join forces to combat breast cancer

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan