Police Sizes Huge Quantity Of Liquor, Drugs

Faizan Hashmi 23 seconds ago Sun 28th July 2019 | 12:50 PM

ABBOTTABAD, July 28(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2019 ) ::Mirpur Police Station Sunday during an intelligence-based operation seized huge quantity of liquor and drugs from a house in Ittehad colony and arrested Nazakat Shah s/o of Ameer Shah.

According to the police sources, DSP Mirpur police station Iftaf Hussain on tip-off with a police team raided a house, located at Ittehad colony Abbottabad and recovered 712 bottles of whisky and beer, which was being supplied to different vicinities of the city since long, police also recovered 15 cane those are equal to 900 bottles of liquor.

Mirpur police also recovered 1.9 kilogram Hashish, 10 empty canes of liquor, seven bottles of different flavors of liquor, bottles seal, fake imported wine stickers.

Mirpur police also got the information that the liquor of the two accused Dani and Ali son of Zumarad Khan was selling in the area, police during the operation arrested a supplier of the said dealers Nazakat Shah s/o of Shah Ameer r/o Manshera along with a vehicle number 3837.

Police registered a case under section 688 dated July 27, 2019 3/4EHQ9C, CN8A.

