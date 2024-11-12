Police Smash 17 Gangs In Oct , Over 300 Criminals Held In Khanewal
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 12, 2024 | 05:50 PM
KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2024) Khanewal police smashed seventeen gangs of criminals during anti-crime operations, arresting over 300 alleged criminals, majority of them proclaimed offenders and absconders in October.
A police spokesman said on Tuesday that DPO Ismail Kharak had intensified operations targeting criminals in pursuit of the crime-free Punjab vision of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz and orders from IGP Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar.
The DPO said that 17 gangs of criminals were tracked down in Oct 2024 by virtue of hard work done by police employing modern technology. Exactly 43 criminals of these gangs were arrested and the development helped police resolve 104 cases yielding recovery of over Rs 6.
9 million worth of valuables. Another 265 alleged criminals involved in murder, attempted murder, dacoity, and other crimes were arrested and 62 of them were listed proclaimed offenders in A-category.
He said that many drug pushers were also arrested and 91 cases were registered and narcotics including over 68 kilogram of hashish, 2.4kg heroin, besides opium and a large quantity of alcoholic liquid were recovered. Four distilleries were also unearthed. Over 93 cases were registered on possession of illegal arms and recovery included a Kalashnikov, six rifles, 76 pistols, 10 revolvers, and hundreds of thousands of bullets.
