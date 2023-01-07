UrduPoint.com

Police Smash 3-member Dacoit Gang

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 07, 2023

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2023 ) :The CIA police (Civil Lines) smashed a three-member dacoit gang and recovered stolen valuables worth thousands of hundreds of rupees from their possession.

SP CIA Shamas Ul Haq Durrani constituted a special police team led by DSP CIA Civil Lines Ghulam Dastgir which arrested the gangsters- Ijaz, Adeel and Arslan with booty.

During interrogation, the accused confessed different incidents of robbery committed in different areas of the city.

