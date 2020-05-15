UrduPoint.com
Police Smashed Organised Gang Of Drug Peddlers

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 15th May 2020 | 11:58 PM

Police have smashed an organised gang of drug peddlers in the district, here on Friday

On a tip off, the Jalalpur Bhattian and Pindi Bhattian police had raided different places and arrested accused- Shahid Ikraam, Rizwan Ahmad, Nasr Iqbal and Ali Hassan and seized 10-kg hash worth Rs.

On a tip off, the Jalalpur Bhattian and Pindi Bhattian police had raided different places and arrested accused- Shahid Ikraam, Rizwan Ahmad, Nasr Iqbal and Ali Hassan and seized 10-kg hash worth Rs.

30 lakh.

During the interrogation the accused confessed that they were used to sell the contraband in different areas of the district particularly in Pindi Bhattian tehsil.

Police were further investigating.

