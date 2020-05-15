Police smashed organised gang of drug peddlers

Police have smashed an organised gang of drug peddlers in the district, here on Friday

HAFIZABAD:, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2020 ) :Police have smashed an organised gang of drug peddlers in the district, here on Friday.

On a tip off, the Jalalpur Bhattian and Pindi Bhattian police had raided different places and arrested accused- Shahid Ikraam, Rizwan Ahmad, Nasr Iqbal and Ali Hassan and seized 10-kg hash worth Rs.

30 lakh.

During the interrogation the accused confessed that they were used to sell the contraband in different areas of the district particularly in Pindi Bhattian tehsil.

Police were further investigating.