Police solve blind murder case

The city police have solved a blind murder case, registered four months ago,and arrested two alleged killers, who have confessed to their crime

OKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2020 ) :The city police have solved a blind murder case, registered four months ago,and arrested two alleged killers, who have confessed to their crime.

The DSP city, while addressing a press conference here, said that some unidentified persons had shot dead one Muhammad Iqbal on Allama Iqbal Road four months ago.

The police arrested accused Rashid and Ali Hassan, who during interrogation, confessed that they killed Iqbal on direction of real brother of the deceased over a property dispute.