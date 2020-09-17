UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police Solve Blind Murder Case

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 17th September 2020 | 08:08 PM

Police solve blind murder case

The city police have solved a blind murder case, registered four months ago,and arrested two alleged killers, who have confessed to their crime

OKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2020 ) :The city police have solved a blind murder case, registered four months ago,and arrested two alleged killers, who have confessed to their crime.

The DSP city, while addressing a press conference here, said that some unidentified persons had shot dead one Muhammad Iqbal on Allama Iqbal Road four months ago.

The police arrested accused Rashid and Ali Hassan, who during interrogation, confessed that they killed Iqbal on direction of real brother of the deceased over a property dispute.

Related Topics

Dead Murder Police Road Rashid

Recent Stories

Belarusian Foreign Ministry Slams European Parliam ..

2 minutes ago

Tribal elders assure support in maintaining peace

2 minutes ago

Lahore Development Authority retrieves 10-kanal la ..

2 minutes ago

Saudi Arabia to further deepen trade ties with Pak ..

2 minutes ago

Jafar Ali posted as Professor GCMS, Peshawar

6 minutes ago

Cabinet Committee on Legislation Business meeting ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.