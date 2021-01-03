Police solve blind murder case

NOWSHERA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2021 ) :Police solved a mysterious murder case which occurred 7 days ago inside a house and after thorough investigation wife pleaded guilty of murdering her husband.

Hanifullah, a resident of Taza Gulgarhi Akbarpura, while filing a report with the police on December 27, said that his son was living near his house with his wife and children and at the night, the daughter-in-law came and said that an unknown accused had shot and killed my son.

Akbarpura Police registered a case and started investigation.

District Police Officer Capt (R) Najam Al-Hasnain took notice of the mysterious murder inside the house and formed a team headed by Tayyab Jan DSP Pabbi and handed over the arrest of the accused to Katasik.

The police started their investigation in a professional manner and investigated from different angles.

During the interrogation, the circumstances and evidence led the investigating officers to suspect the statements of the victim's widow, which was formally included in the interrogation.

During the preliminary investigation, the accused confessed to the crime.