Police Solve Blind Murder Case

Faizan Hashmi Published January 02, 2023 | 05:50 PM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2023 ) :Sialkot police claimed to have solved a blind murder case and arrested four accused including a woman, here on Monday.

According to the details, a case was registered on the request of Ali Raza (brother of victim) in Sadr police station on October 27, 2022.

Police said that according to Ali Raza unknown persons had fired indiscriminately and killed his brother (Sohail Ahmed).

District Police Officer Muhammed Faisal Kamran formed a special team consisting of assistant superintendent of police Sadr Circle and station house officer Sadr police station, headed by superintendent of police (Investigation).

The police team traced the blind murder by using modern technology. The accused Ali Raza turned out to be the murderer of his own brother.

During the investigation, the accused Ali Raza had confessed that he had illicit relationship with his brother's wife.

The police said that the accused killed his own brother by calling a hired shooter.

Later, when an investigation was conducted based on suspicion, it was found that the deceased's wife was also involved in his husband's murder. The police arrested four accused including the victim's wife and brother.

