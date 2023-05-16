UrduPoint.com

Police Solve Blind Murder Case

Muhammad Irfan Published May 16, 2023

Police solve blind murder case

KOT ADDU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2023 ) :Police on Tuesday claimed to have solved a blind murder case of a woman within the time period of 15 days and managed to arrest two accused.

Station House Officer (SHO) Ahmer Faraz while talking to journalists, disclosed.

He said that police received information through emergency helpline 15 about the murder of a woman namely Naseem Bibi resident of Village 525/TDA on April 21 who was shot dead by unknown outlaws at her home.

The police team reached the spot and started the investigations into the incident after registration of the case against unknown outlaws.

The police team while using the latest techniques of investigations, arrested two accused including Razaq and Ghaffar. The arrested accused confessed that they killed their aunt over a family dispute.

The police have also recovered the weapon from their possessions.

Further investigations were underway from the arrested criminals, SHO added.

