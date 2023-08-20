Police solve blind murder case

(@FahadShabbir)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2023 ) :Sialkot police claimed to have solved a blind murder case and arrested an accused here on Sunday.

According to the police, Sufian of Kala Ghumnan of Muradpur police station had been shot dead by an unidentified accused. The family members told the police that Sufyan had no enmity with anyone.

The mysterious murder created an atmosphere of fear in the area. DPO Sialkot Muhammad Hasan Iqbal taking notice of the tragic incident of blind murder, issued orders to the police team under the supervision of SP Investigation Ziaullah to trace and arrest the accused.

SHO Muradpur police station Inspector Abdul Razzaq, on the instructions of SP Investigation Ziaullah, traced and arrested accused Faisal of Kakutchey Road. During the investigation, the accused revealed that Saira Bibi, the wife of the deceased, was also involved in the murder. When the police detained Saira Bibi, it was revealed that she had an affair with the accused and both wanted to get married.

Sufian had married Saira Bibi three years ago and they had a one-year-old daughter. The police have completed the investigation on the basis of solid evidence and submitted the challan to the court.