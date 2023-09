MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2023 ) :The Shinkiari police claimed to have solved a blind murder case within 24 hours and arrested two accused here on Tuesday.

According to police sources, the accused were identified as Ali, 19 years old and Israr, 16 years old both sons of Omar Din. The motive behind this murder was a domestic dispute between the two brothers.

Further probe was underway.