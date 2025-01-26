Open Menu

Police Solve Blind Murder Case

Sumaira FH Published January 26, 2025 | 05:00 PM

Police solve blind murder case

DG KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2025) In a significant breakthrough, Shah Sadar Din police solved a blind murder case and arrested two suspects including ab uncle of the victim.

The case revolved around the tragic recovery of a young boy's body from water near Pull Dot Wali.

Police arrested the suspects including the victim’s uncle after tireless efforts.

DPO Syed Ali hailed the team for their exceptional performance and assured strict legal action against the accused. Protecting citizens and maintaining peace is our top priority,” he said.

The victim’s family expressed gratitude to Dera Ghazi Khan police and DPO Syed Ali.

Recent Stories

Dubai’s Real Estate Sector records AED761 billio ..

Dubai’s Real Estate Sector records AED761 billion in transactions in 2024

7 minutes ago
 Several Iraqis killed in separate security inciden ..

Several Iraqis killed in separate security incidents

1 hour ago
 Arab Charter on Human Rights Committee reviews UAE ..

Arab Charter on Human Rights Committee reviews UAE's second periodic report tomo ..

1 hour ago
 Emirati explorer participates in air mission that ..

Emirati explorer participates in air mission that conducted first circumnavigati ..

1 hour ago
 Dubai commercial transport sector sees surge in op ..

Dubai commercial transport sector sees surge in operating companies in 2024

1 hour ago
 FTA applies VAT refund of AED2.9 billion for 35,00 ..

FTA applies VAT refund of AED2.9 billion for 35,000 UAE Nationals

1 hour ago
UAE Customs completes 40 million transactions in 2 ..

UAE Customs completes 40 million transactions in 2024

1 hour ago
 DEWA hosts two events celebrating International Da ..

DEWA hosts two events celebrating International Day of Clean Energy

2 hours ago
 UAE strengthens its role in advancing clean energy

UAE strengthens its role in advancing clean energy

2 hours ago
 SCC recommends establishming free zone specialised ..

SCC recommends establishming free zone specialised in food, supply chains, logis ..

4 hours ago
 UAE President, VPs congratulate Australia's Govern ..

UAE President, VPs congratulate Australia's Governor-General on National Day

4 hours ago
 UAE President, VPs congratulate Indian President o ..

UAE President, VPs congratulate Indian President on Republic Day

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan