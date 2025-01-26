Police Solve Blind Murder Case
Sumaira FH Published January 26, 2025 | 05:00 PM
DG KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2025) In a significant breakthrough, Shah Sadar Din police solved a blind murder case and arrested two suspects including ab uncle of the victim.
The case revolved around the tragic recovery of a young boy's body from water near Pull Dot Wali.
Police arrested the suspects including the victim’s uncle after tireless efforts.
DPO Syed Ali hailed the team for their exceptional performance and assured strict legal action against the accused. Protecting citizens and maintaining peace is our top priority,” he said.
The victim’s family expressed gratitude to Dera Ghazi Khan police and DPO Syed Ali.
