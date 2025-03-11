Open Menu

Police Solve Blind Murder Case, Arrest Prime Suspects

Faizan Hashmi Published March 11, 2025 | 11:10 PM

Police solve blind murder case, arrest prime suspects

Ali pur, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2025) The Ali Pur Police successfully solved a blind murder case, arresting the prime suspects involved in the crime.

The breakthrough was announced during a press conference held by SDPO Chaudhry Fayaz-ul-Haq, accompanied by all SHOs of the circle.

The case dates back 14 days, when the body of an unidentified young man was discovered in the bushes near Nalaka Adda. After thorough investigation, the deceased was identified as Arshad Arain, a resident of Mouza Khandan Wali, Tehsil Kahror Pakka.

A police-registered case led to an extensive probe, during which the victim’s mobile phone data provided crucial leads. Using this data, the police successfully identified and arrested three key suspects belonging to Tehsil Jalala Pur.

Among the arrested individuals, the prime suspect, Abid Ali, was found in possession of the murder weapon (a pistol), the vehicle used in the crime, and a fake number plate.

Investigations revealed that the victim had been held captive for two days before being murdered.

According to SDPO Chaudhry Fayaz-ul-Haq, the motive behind the murder was linked to the victim’s attempt to reconcile with his ex-wife, who was allegedly involved with the main accused, Abid Ali. The suspect did not want the victim to reestablish relations with his former wife.

In addition to the prime suspect, the victim’s ex-wife and six other individuals have also been taken into custody for further interrogation.

Recognizing the outstanding performance of the investigation team, DPO Muzaffargarh Dr. Rizwan Ahmed Khan has announced commendation certificates for the officers involved in solving the case.

Recent Stories

Man kills son, injures wife over domestic dispute

Man kills son, injures wife over domestic dispute

12 minutes ago
 Rescue1122 transfers 300 officials, assigns them n ..

Rescue1122 transfers 300 officials, assigns them new duties

17 minutes ago
 Car lifter arrested in injured condition

Car lifter arrested in injured condition

17 minutes ago
 IHC declares appointment of PSP officers beyond li ..

IHC declares appointment of PSP officers beyond limit in FIA as illegal

17 minutes ago
 Fauzia Viqar reaffirms commitment to child rights, ..

Fauzia Viqar reaffirms commitment to child rights, protection

17 minutes ago
 LHC introduces digital reforms for enhanced effici ..

LHC introduces digital reforms for enhanced efficiency

17 minutes ago
Aijaz Laghari held meetings, solved party worker i ..

Aijaz Laghari held meetings, solved party worker issues

21 minutes ago
 Drug peddler sentenced to 9 years in prison

Drug peddler sentenced to 9 years in prison

21 minutes ago
 AJK Wild Life, Fisheries Deptt clarifies media rep ..

AJK Wild Life, Fisheries Deptt clarifies media reports about alleged drug smuggl ..

21 minutes ago
 Rubina Khalid highlights women's role in social co ..

Rubina Khalid highlights women's role in social cohesion and inclusive democracy

1 hour ago
 ATC sets March 17 hearing for PTI MPA Ali Shah's b ..

ATC sets March 17 hearing for PTI MPA Ali Shah's bail plea

1 hour ago
 Ayaz condemns terrorist attack on Jaffer Express i ..

Ayaz condemns terrorist attack on Jaffer Express in Balochistan

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan