Police solve blind murder case, arrest prime suspects

Ali pur, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2025) The Ali Pur Police successfully solved a blind murder case, arresting the prime suspects involved in the crime.

The breakthrough was announced during a press conference held by SDPO Chaudhry Fayaz-ul-Haq, accompanied by all SHOs of the circle.

The case dates back 14 days, when the body of an unidentified young man was discovered in the bushes near Nalaka Adda. After thorough investigation, the deceased was identified as Arshad Arain, a resident of Mouza Khandan Wali, Tehsil Kahror Pakka.

A police-registered case led to an extensive probe, during which the victim’s mobile phone data provided crucial leads. Using this data, the police successfully identified and arrested three key suspects belonging to Tehsil Jalala Pur.

Among the arrested individuals, the prime suspect, Abid Ali, was found in possession of the murder weapon (a pistol), the vehicle used in the crime, and a fake number plate.

Investigations revealed that the victim had been held captive for two days before being murdered.

According to SDPO Chaudhry Fayaz-ul-Haq, the motive behind the murder was linked to the victim’s attempt to reconcile with his ex-wife, who was allegedly involved with the main accused, Abid Ali. The suspect did not want the victim to reestablish relations with his former wife.

In addition to the prime suspect, the victim’s ex-wife and six other individuals have also been taken into custody for further interrogation.

Recognizing the outstanding performance of the investigation team, DPO Muzaffargarh Dr. Rizwan Ahmed Khan has announced commendation certificates for the officers involved in solving the case.