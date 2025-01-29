Open Menu

Police Solve Blind Murder Case, Brother Arrested

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 29, 2025 | 05:00 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2025) In a swift operation, the Capital City Police solved the murder of a young man, Hamidullah, within three days.

The accused, Zahidullah, who is the victim’s brother, confessed to the crime during interrogation.

He revealed that the victim was addicted to drugs and frequently caused disturbances at home.

The murder weapon was also recovered.

He case was reported on January 26 by the victim’s cousin, Shafiullah. A special team, led by DSP Badaber Circle Zafar Khan and SHO Rafiq Khan, conducted the investigation using modern techniques.

