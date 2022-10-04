Police solve murder case of 4 brothers: arrest 3 killers

(@FahadShabbir)

The Rawalpindi police solved a murder case of four real brothers and arrested three accused, including the mastermind involved in the heinous crime

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2022 ) :The Rawalpindi police solved a murder case of four real brothers and arrested three accused, including the mastermind involved in the heinous crime.

According to the Rawalpindi police spokesman, the Pirwadhai police solved the murder case and held the three accused, who were tenants of the victims for the last 30 years.

He said that the mastermind namely Javed and his accomplices killed two brothers in front of their home. Sajid was killed on July 18 this year while Majid, real brother of Sajid was shot dead on September 27 in the jurisdiction of Pirwadhai police station.

The arrested accused identified as Javed Akram, Imran and Aamir hatched a plan to grab property of the victims and started killing the family members.

The police first arrested the killer of Majid and later on managed to catch the mastermind and another accomplice.