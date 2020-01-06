Police solve murder mystery, arrest killer in 48 hours

(@FahadShabbir)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2020 ) :The police on Monday solved a blind murder case and arrested the killer within only 48 hours after the incident.

Talking to APP, Civil Lines police station SHO Gulzar Ahmed Khan said that 32-year-old Irfan was found dead in his house in Mohallah Islamia Park on Dec 29.

After registration of case, a police team was constituted, which solved the murder mystery with the help of phone calls data and arrested alleged killer Malik Sajjad.

The accused has confessed to his crime and informed the police that Irfan, his landlord, had developed illicit relations with his daughter that was why he took this step.