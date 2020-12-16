Police solve mystery of blind murder

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2020 ) :Police solved a mystery of blind murder regarding killing of Shahnaz Bibi found dead near from Mohala Hakeemabad Dhok Fateh Attock and arrested the alleged killer.

Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Jawad Ishaq told this while addressing a press conference in Attock City Police Station.

He said that dead body of a 35 years old woman identified as Shahnaz Bibi was found near from Mohala Hakeemabad Dhok Fateh Attock. This was a blind murder and a challenge for the police.

He said that a team consisting of Station House Officer (SHO) Attock City Hamid Kazmi, Incharge HIU Azmat Hayat and Saif-ur-Rehman from IT Lab.

ASP Jawad said that the team utiling all modern and conventional techniques, arrested the accused Saif Ullah Bangash. He said that during the initial investigation the accused confessed his crime and stated that he(Saifullah Bangash) wanted to marry Shahnaz Bibi and during talk he shot her dead and threw her dead body near a road in mohala Hakeemabad.

ASP Jawad said that DPO Attock Syed Khalid Hamdani has appreciated the success of the team and said that the culprit will be brought to justice with solid evidences.