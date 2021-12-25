UrduPoint.com

Police Solved Mystery Of Abduction Case Of Wajiha Swati

Rawalpindi Police have solved mystery of abduction case of Wajiha Swati, a Pakistani-American woman who was abducted from Morgah area

The ex-husband of slain turned out to be the killer. Accused Rizwan Habib confessed to murder during interrogation.

City Police Officer DIG Sajid Kayani while addressing a press conference in abduction case of Wajiha Swati at Police Lines Headquarters said that the case of abduction of Pakistani-American woman Wajiha Swati who was abducted on October 16 from Morgah area had been registered on his son complaint.

After which police launched efforts to release the abductee and investigation of the case was carried out using all means, Morgah police with the help of modern technology and human intelligence in several cities interrogated in many cities and arrested the ex-husband of the victim, Rizwan Habib. During the interrogation the accused Rizwan Habib confessed that he killed Wajiha Swati in Rawalpindi and buried the body in Pezo area of Lakki Marwat.

Morgah police have recovered her body from Pezo area of Lakki Marwat.

Speaking during the conference, CPO Rawalpindi said that the high profile case was investigated in several cities and after a thorough examination of all the evidence, police teams arrested accused Rizwan Habib who confessed his guilt during the interrogation. He further said that the US embassy had also shared its information with the Punjab police while there was no pressure on the police to investigate the case. Speaking to media persons at a press conference, CPO Rawalpindi said that since the case is still under investigation, unverified details should not be made part of the news. He said that this is a high profile case on which the attention of international media is also focused therefore responsibility must be shown during reporting. Sajid Kayani said the murder case is still under investigation and more arrests are expected. He said that all the details would be shared with the media once the investigation of the case is completed.

