Police Solved Mystery Of Blind Murder

Umer Jamshaid Published June 26, 2024 | 09:45 PM

In a shocking incident, the police have solved a blind murder case, revealing that the victim's own brother was behind the killing. This crime took place in the jurisdiction of the Sadiqabad police station

The accused, Maqsood Masih, plotted with Waqas Masih to kill his brother, Maqbool Masih, with amount Rs 600,000.

According to police spokesman, Maqsood handed over Rs 300,000 as token money and a photograph of Maqbool to Mushtaq Bhatti, who then shot and killed Maqbool.

Following the discovery of the body, a complaint was filed against unknown suspects, prompting SP Rawal Faisal Saleem to form special teams to investigate the case.

By using various methods, including human intelligence, the police managed to arrest Maqsood, Waqas Masih, and Mushtaq Bhatti. They also recovered 300,000 rupees from the suspects.

SP Rawal Faisal Saleem praised DSP New Town, SHO Sadiqabad, and their team for their hard work in solving the case and arresting the suspects.

He emphasized that no matter how cunning the criminals are, they cannot escape the law and assured that all legal procedures will be followed to ensure the culprits will be brought to justice.

