Police Solved Mystery Of Blind Murder
Umer Jamshaid Published June 26, 2024 | 09:45 PM
In a shocking incident, the police have solved a blind murder case, revealing that the victim's own brother was behind the killing. This crime took place in the jurisdiction of the Sadiqabad police station
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2024) In a shocking incident, the police have solved a blind murder case, revealing that the victim's own brother was behind the killing. This crime took place in the jurisdiction of the Sadiqabad police station.
The accused, Maqsood Masih, plotted with Waqas Masih to kill his brother, Maqbool Masih, with amount Rs 600,000.
According to police spokesman, Maqsood handed over Rs 300,000 as token money and a photograph of Maqbool to Mushtaq Bhatti, who then shot and killed Maqbool.
Following the discovery of the body, a complaint was filed against unknown suspects, prompting SP Rawal Faisal Saleem to form special teams to investigate the case.
By using various methods, including human intelligence, the police managed to arrest Maqsood, Waqas Masih, and Mushtaq Bhatti. They also recovered 300,000 rupees from the suspects.
SP Rawal Faisal Saleem praised DSP New Town, SHO Sadiqabad, and their team for their hard work in solving the case and arresting the suspects.
He emphasized that no matter how cunning the criminals are, they cannot escape the law and assured that all legal procedures will be followed to ensure the culprits will be brought to justice.
Recent Stories
LESCO Chief chairs high-level meeting
Harms of world drug problem mounting amid spike in drug use, markets: UN warns
Six drug dealers, liquor suppliers held
PEF distributes Rs 1.66 billion to over 7,000 partner schools
Dr Rubaba stresses need to address negative impacts of climate change
Two dacoits killed in encounter
1.5 kilograms of hashish catches by Hassanabdal police
Very hot, humid weather recorded in city
PFA crackdown on unsafe food in Chiniot
Peace awareness program held in Nowshera Virkan market during Muharram
'The people have spoken': Kenya's Ruto pulls finance bill after protest deaths
CM reviews pilot project of Lahore Development Model
More Stories From Pakistan
-
LESCO Chief chairs high-level meeting8 minutes ago
-
Six drug dealers, liquor suppliers held12 minutes ago
-
PEF distributes Rs 1.66 billion to over 7,000 partner schools7 minutes ago
-
Dr Rubaba stresses need to address negative impacts of climate change7 minutes ago
-
Two dacoits killed in encounter12 minutes ago
-
1.5 kilograms of hashish catches by Hassanabdal police12 minutes ago
-
PFA crackdown on unsafe food in Chiniot12 minutes ago
-
Peace awareness program held in Nowshera Virkan market during Muharram16 minutes ago
-
CM reviews pilot project of Lahore Development Model17 minutes ago
-
ATC adjourns Defence car accident trial till July 517 minutes ago
-
Dance and music performances by Sri Lankan artists in Karachi2 minutes ago
-
LESCO detects 503 power pilferers in 24 hours2 minutes ago