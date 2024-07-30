Open Menu

Police Solved Mystery Of Blind Murder

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 30, 2024 | 06:59 PM

Police solved mystery of blind murder

The drop scene of the blind murder of a youth solved as the Cantonment police revealed that the victim own relative was behind the killing

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2024) The drop scene of the blind murder of a youth solved as the Cantonment police revealed that the victim own relative was behind the killing.

Police arrested the accused who killed his relative by firing on his head and recovered cash Rs 8,100,000, weapon from his possession.

Police said that on July 29,2024, a call was received by 15 in Malik Colony area of Cantt police station that a youth has been shot dead in the head. The team immediately reached the spot and also called in the PFSA team to collect evidence from the spot.A case number 1245/24 of 302 was registered against the unknown accused on the complaint of Syed Adeel, father of the deceased.

DPO Sialkot Muhammad Hasan Iqbal also took the notice of the incident.

The team under the supervision of SP Investigation, DSP City Circle, SHO Police Station Cantt Inspector Mian Abdul Razzak traced out the accused Wasi Hassan from Chowinda and recovered the money and weapon from him.

During initial interrogation,it was revealed that the victim was the employer of the Benazir Income Support Program franchise and had taken Rs. 8,100,000 from the owner Muhammad Amir to deposit in bank.The accused (victim cousin) who was standing outside the office also sat behind his motorbike and took the deceased to Malik Colony to steal the money.Later, he shot him dead.

The accused revealed that he was expelled from the Benazir Income Support Franchise six months ago.

DPO Sialkot Muhammad Hasan Iqbal announced appreciation certificate and cash reward to the officers who solved the case.

Related Topics

Dead Firing Murder Police Police Station Bank Circle Sialkot Money July From Weapon

Recent Stories

Muqam expresses hope talks with JI to be fruitful

Muqam expresses hope talks with JI to be fruitful

6 hours ago
 IPP contracts not being renewed: Musadik Malik

IPP contracts not being renewed: Musadik Malik

6 hours ago
 Swimmer Anna Carolina expelled from Olympics for n ..

Swimmer Anna Carolina expelled from Olympics for night out with boyfriend

6 hours ago
 Govt decreases petrol price by Rs6.17

Govt decreases petrol price by Rs6.17

6 hours ago
 One year on 'Mars': Inside NASA's ultra-realistic ..

One year on 'Mars': Inside NASA's ultra-realistic isolation study

6 hours ago
 Provinces agree to continue consultation for addre ..

Provinces agree to continue consultation for addressal of water distribution

6 hours ago
Palestinian detainees subjected to arbitrary deten ..

Palestinian detainees subjected to arbitrary detention, torture: UN report; Gute ..

6 hours ago
 Motorcyclist crushed to death in Jand

Motorcyclist crushed to death in Jand

6 hours ago
 Govt committed to export led growth through compre ..

Govt committed to export led growth through comprehensive strategy: Ahsan Iqbal

6 hours ago
 Govt focuses on preservation of wildlife: MNA

Govt focuses on preservation of wildlife: MNA

6 hours ago
 FBR collects Rs 659.2 bln in 1st month of FY 2024- ..

FBR collects Rs 659.2 bln in 1st month of FY 2024-25

6 hours ago
 Privatization of DISCOs, use of Thar coal to help ..

Privatization of DISCOs, use of Thar coal to help reduce energy prices: Awais

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan