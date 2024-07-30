Police solved mystery of blind murder

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The drop scene of the blind murder of a youth solved as the Cantonment police revealed that the victim own relative was behind the killing

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2024) The drop scene of the blind murder of a youth solved as the Cantonment police revealed that the victim own relative was behind the killing.

Police arrested the accused who killed his relative by firing on his head and recovered cash Rs 8,100,000, weapon from his possession.

Police said that on July 29,2024, a call was received by 15 in Malik Colony area of Cantt police station that a youth has been shot dead in the head. The team immediately reached the spot and also called in the PFSA team to collect evidence from the spot.A case number 1245/24 of 302 was registered against the unknown accused on the complaint of Syed Adeel, father of the deceased.

DPO Sialkot Muhammad Hasan Iqbal also took the notice of the incident.

The team under the supervision of SP Investigation, DSP City Circle, SHO Police Station Cantt Inspector Mian Abdul Razzak traced out the accused Wasi Hassan from Chowinda and recovered the money and weapon from him.

During initial interrogation,it was revealed that the victim was the employer of the Benazir Income Support Program franchise and had taken Rs. 8,100,000 from the owner Muhammad Amir to deposit in bank.The accused (victim cousin) who was standing outside the office also sat behind his motorbike and took the deceased to Malik Colony to steal the money.Later, he shot him dead.

The accused revealed that he was expelled from the Benazir Income Support Franchise six months ago.

DPO Sialkot Muhammad Hasan Iqbal announced appreciation certificate and cash reward to the officers who solved the case.