UrduPoint.com

Police Solved The Mystery Of Child's Murder In Sheikhupura

Faizan Hashmi Published November 29, 2022 | 09:52 PM

Police solved the mystery of child's murder in Sheikhupura

Sheikhupura police arrested the suspect on Tuesday allegedly involved in child abduction case, the uncle turned out to be the murderer of the kidnapped nephew

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2022 ) :Sheikhupura police arrested the suspect on Tuesday allegedly involved in child abduction case, the uncle turned out to be the murderer of the kidnapped nephew.

According to a private news report, SP Investigation Sheikhupura Usman Munir Saifi told that the dead body of five years old Muhammad Ali was found in a local canal on November 6, after he was kidnapped.

While trying to mediate between the child's parents in their conflict, the uncle got into a confrontation with the sister-in-law's family, that end up on the abduction and then killing of his own nephew, said the police.

FIR has been lodged and further investigation was underway.

Related Topics

Dead Police Sheikhupura Muhammad Ali November Family

Recent Stories

Sub-national polio vaccination drive continues in ..

Sub-national polio vaccination drive continues in 36 distts

1 minute ago
 US to Provide $53Mln to Support Ukraine's Electric ..

US to Provide $53Mln to Support Ukraine's Electrical Grid Ahead of Winter - Repo ..

1 minute ago
 Singapore's Parliament Repeals Law Criminalizing R ..

Singapore's Parliament Repeals Law Criminalizing Relationships Between Men - Rep ..

1 minute ago
 Japanese, Mongolian Leaders Discuss Global Situati ..

Japanese, Mongolian Leaders Discuss Global Situation, Bilateral Cooperation at S ..

1 minute ago
 PFA launches helpline 1223 for immediate redressal ..

PFA launches helpline 1223 for immediate redressal of complaints

53 minutes ago
 Senate chairman stresses joint strategy for resolv ..

Senate chairman stresses joint strategy for resolving Palestine issue

53 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.