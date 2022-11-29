Sheikhupura police arrested the suspect on Tuesday allegedly involved in child abduction case, the uncle turned out to be the murderer of the kidnapped nephew

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2022 ) :Sheikhupura police arrested the suspect on Tuesday allegedly involved in child abduction case, the uncle turned out to be the murderer of the kidnapped nephew.

According to a private news report, SP Investigation Sheikhupura Usman Munir Saifi told that the dead body of five years old Muhammad Ali was found in a local canal on November 6, after he was kidnapped.

While trying to mediate between the child's parents in their conflict, the uncle got into a confrontation with the sister-in-law's family, that end up on the abduction and then killing of his own nephew, said the police.

FIR has been lodged and further investigation was underway.