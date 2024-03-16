Police solves blind murder case, killers arrested

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2024) Police on Saturday claimed to have solved the blind murder case of a person and arrested three outlaws including central accused within short time period.

According to details, a citizen named Ghulam Farid informed Makhdoom Rasheed police that unknown outlaws allegedly killed his son Saleem Akhtar near Chah Fida Mouza Gharyala.

Police registered the case and started search for the accused. CPO Sadiq Ali took notice of the incident and formed police teams for the arrest of the accused.

SHO Makhdoom Rasheed police Amin Jhangir along with team arrested the three accused involved in blind murder case including central accused.

The outlaws were identified as Rehman Munir s/o Munir Ahmad, Zulfiqar s/o Abdul Sattar and Aisha Bibi.

The accused revealed during interrogation that they had killed Saleem Akhtar over personal grudge. Police have recovered a pistol used in the murder and mobile phone of the deceased.

CPO Sadiq Ali while holding press conference said that it was a very sad incident and police teams traced and arrested the accused by utilizing professional skills and hard work.

CPO appreciated the police team and awarded commendatory certificates and cash prizes.

APP/sak

1500 hrs